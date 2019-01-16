Man jailed by Kildare court after assaulting his toddler and its mother

A man has been jailed for a total of 23 months for an assault on his 21-month-old child and its mother in late 2016.

Sarah Connolly BL, legally representing the man, who is not being named because of his children, said her client was “deeply ashamed and regrets every day,” the assaults.

Both mother and child received injuries following an assault in south Kildare on December 9 2016.

On December 21, the 25-year-old man robbed the woman’s phone and breached a safety order. Judge Desmond Zaidan ordered that the Prison Service observe his mental health in custody.