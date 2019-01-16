Kildare court hears man (60s) facing teen sex assault allegation is very ill

A man has been charged in Naas District Court in connection with a sexual assault on a teenager in 2016.

Reporting restrictions have been put on the case which involved a 14-year-old female and the man who was in his sixties at the time of the offence.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in a house in Kildare in August and September 2016.

At the outset of the hearing on January 10, Aishling Murphy BL, representing the man, said he was very ill at the moment. The court was told that the alleged victim is not related to the defendant.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was also told that there are a good number of witnesses. Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob, for the prosecution, said the defendant was anxious to have the case heard as the allegations were going on a long time.

Judge Zaidan said that it first came before the court in June of last year. The judge said he wanted letters from the man’s doctor to say if the defendant is fit to stand trial.

He remanded the defendant on continuing bail until later this month to January 24.