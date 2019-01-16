Man accused of stabbing woman four times in back has case adjourned at Kildare court

A 36 year old man, who is alleged to have stabbed a woman four times in the back, was further remanded in custody for when he appeared at Kilcock District Court yesterday, Tuesday January 15.

Keith Malone of Barnashrone, Mountmellick, came to the attention of gardai on January 6 last after the alleged incident took place at an address at Rathstewart Crescent, Athy.

On January 8 at Athy Court, he was remanded in custody for a week after the alleged attack. Bail was initially sought for Mr Malone, a welder by trade. Gardai objected and Judge Desmond Zaidan refused it.

At Kilcock District Court on January 15, there was no objection from Mr Malone’s legal team when Gardai sought a further remand in custody to January 24.

Garda Sergeant Jim Kelly, for the prosecution, told Kilcock District Court the injured woman was in hospital and had suffered serious injuries including a punctured lung. The court heard the Director of Public Prosecution file was not yet complete.

At Athy Court on January 8, Gardai said the man had been allegedly drinking when he arrived by taxi to the house in Athy and allegedly stabbed the woman four times in the back.

Judge Zaidan was also told at Athy Court that Mr Malone was on bail at the time of the alleged offence.

“This is tragic on every possible note — it involves the mother of his child. The file is not even complete,” said Judge Zaidan who refused the original bail application.