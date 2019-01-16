Prosperous man jailed for breaking into parochial house, church and Maynooth University

A Prosperous man was sentenced to seven months in prison at Naas District Court last Wednesday, January 9, after he pleaded guilty to a number of break-ins.

Niall Gill, 22, with an address listed as 67 Anne Street, Prosperous, was charged with breaking into the Arts Block at Maynooth University, breaking the glass in the lost property display case and taking a purse.

This occured on January 5, 2017.

Judge Zaidan also heard evidence that Mr Gill had, on May 16 last, broken into the Parochial House in Prosperous, damaging the front door and costing €200 worth of damage.

The following day, he broke into the local church in Prosperous, having smashed two windows, and caused €2,000 worth of damage.

Mr Gill has 35 previous convictions, the court was told. Representing him, David Powderly explained that Mr Gill is a drug addict.

He has been in custody since October 13, when he was arrested on these charges. Mr Powderly explained that there are difficulties within the family.

Sentence

Mr Gill is a father to a 15-month-old baby.

Mr Powderly said that the defendant wants to get treatment in prison and when he gets out he wants to be a good father to the child.

Judge Desmond Zaidan handed down three consecutive seven-month sentences, backdated to when he first entered custody in October.

He added that the defendant should be not released from custody until he has successfully completed his drug treatment.