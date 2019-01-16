Some rain today and frost later in Co. Kildare

Today will be cold with a mix of sunshine and showers, according to Met Eireann. The showers most frequent over the western half of the country at first but will become widespread through the course of the afternoon and evening. Some of the showers heavy at times, with the risk of hail and thunder and turning wintry on hills. Highest temperatures generally 4 to 7 degrees. Winds will be light to moderate west to southwest in direction for a time before veering northwesterly this afternoon and becoming strong to very strong and gusty in the southwest with Gales on exposed coasts here but remaining light or moderate elsewhere.

Further heavy showers for a time early tonight but becoming mostly dry overnight with just isolated showers. A cold night with clear spells and lowest temperatures between -2 and +2 degrees Celsius with frost and icy stretches. Winds mostly light to moderate north or northwest in direction.