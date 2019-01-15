Sale of clothes and accessories at Moat Theatre, Naas

Naas Musical Society will hold a “pre-loved” clothes and accessories sale this Saturday March 19 at the Moat Theatre, Naas. All money raised will be going towards their upcoming production of All Shook Up which will be staged on March 2-8 at the Moat Theatre.

It takes place between 11 am and 4 pm and you are all invited to peruse the rails withte prospect of bargains galore in ladies, gents and children's fashion as well as shoes handbags and accessories.

