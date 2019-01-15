Councillor calls on Kildare County Council to explore Sunday pay parking in Newbridge

A local Councillor has called on Kildare County Council to explore the possibility of pay parking on Sunday’s in Newbridge.

Sinn Féin Cllr Mark Lynch will table a motion at tomorrow’s Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Lynch says there should be an immediate review of the Newbridge town pay parking bye-laws, which should consider and explore increasing the length of free parking from 15 minutes to 40 minutes.

He added that it should also explore the possible introduction of pay parking on a Sunday to alleviate the parking crisis in the town on this day.

