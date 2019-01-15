Nearly 700 seeking social houses Naas

Some 700 people are on the waiting list for social housing in Naas.

Independent councillor Seamie Moore wants Kildare County Council to use land it has zoned for housing for that purpose.

He ways there has been little or no progress towards providing social housing in Naas since Naas Town Council, abolished in 2014, was in power.

According to Cllr. Moore there are almost 45 acres of land “zoned for in excess of 700 houses.”

The lands are located at Craddockstown Road, Rathasker Road, Devoy Park, Caragh

Road and at the old sewerage plant site.

He says government financial support is available to provide local authority housing in Naas.

