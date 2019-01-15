Naas's big ball to go green for St. Patrick's Day

Naas’s iconic “big ball” is set to turn green again on St. Patrick’s Day.

The monument, officially known as Perpetual Motion, was “greened” for the first time on March 17 last year.

Sallins-based councillor Carmel Kelly wants the ball to turn green again this year with the use of strobe lighting.

Any alteration to the appearance of the structure must first be cleared by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, which managed the major routes in Ireland and Kildare County Council.

But barring any perceived safety risk to motorists, the ball will almost certainly change colour.

The ball was provided as a piece of motorway art over two decades ago.

