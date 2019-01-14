Kildare students scoop awards at BT Young Scientist Exhibition 2019

Students from three Kildare schools scooped awards at this year's BT Young Scientist Exhibition at the RDS, Dublin.

The 55th annual event took place from January 9-12 last.

Two students of Cross and Passion College, Kilcullen sealed gold in the Junior group of the Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences category.

Matthew English and Hugo Langan's project titled 'How efficient is algae as a fuel compared to other fuels?' caught the judges eye at the Exhibition.

A student of Maynooth Education Campus won individual 1st place in the Junior group of the Technology category.

Ethan Walker designed an app called NIF.

NIF is an app that will use deep learning algorithms to turn student's school notes into flashcards to make them easier to learn.

Three students from Coláiste Lorcáin in Castldermot won an award for best display.

Cassie Cullen, Mary Lawler and Ellen Cleaver examined the ability of different indigestion tablets and traditional remedies to neutralise stomach acid for their project. They tested which ones work best for heart burn.

The girls took part in the Junior group of the Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences category.

Adam Kelly (15), a student of Skerries Community College, in Dublin, was the overall winner of the competition.

For a full look at all the Kildare projects and pictures, see pages 36-39 of tomorrow's Leinster Leader.

