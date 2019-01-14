It will be a dry day today in Co. Kildare but cold weather is coming

Met Eireann says it will be largely dry today In Co. Kildare with just light westerly breezes but with limited sunny spells. Patchy drizzle too, turning more persistent across Atlantic counties later this afternoon. Highest temperature of 7 to 10 degrees Celsius.

There will be patchy outbreaks of light rain and drizzle tonight with misty conditions in parts too, especially along coasts and hills. Minimum temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees Celsius, in a moderate to fresh southwest breeze.