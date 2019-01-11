Naas lands award for its night life

Naas has won a purple flag award and joins Maynooth as the two towns in Co. Kildare to receive the flag. It’s hoped it’ll provide a tourism boost for the town, which will be promoted nationally and internationally as a place to visit

Some 28 other towns and cities in Ireland who have the flag.

County Kildare Chamber, which represents businesses, say it will lead to increased revenue in hotels, bars and restaurants along with golf courses and leisure amenities.

The award follows the completion of an 11 month long campaign by both CKS and Kildare County Council. Businesses and community groups were also involved. The Chamber organised a series of information meetings, workshops and site visits to ensure that every business in the town was aware of the importance of receiving this accreditation.

“The award which recognises Naas as a ‘must-visit’ location will be beneficial as a marketing and promotional tool, placing the town amongst a small number of towns and cities to have achieved this standard. Naas will now be marketed locally, nationally and internationally as a town of excellence with a rich mix of dining and cultural venues and a vast range of events and festivals,” said Jennifer Froster of CKC.

The award, which involved a thorough assessment of the town’s evening and night time “offering” under the theme areas of wellbeing, movement, appeal, place and policy, is made to towns that offer a well-managed, diverse, entertaining and enjoyable evening and night out to residents and visitors.