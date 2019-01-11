Naas Country Market will have a new venue from February 1

Naas Country Market will operate from a new location at the start of next month.

It will open at the Moat Theatre, a short distance away from Naas Town Hall - where it has been open since 1994.

Before that the market was based in the Moat Theatre.

The market first opened in Naas in 1952 and it is a fixture on the weekly diary for many people living in Naas and nearby areas.

It sells a variety of food home prepared food products as well as cakes, bread, organic vegetables and free range eggs.

The first date of trading at the theatre will be February 1 and the opening hours will be from 9.45am to 12.15pm.

The reason for the move is planned renovations at the Town Hall building to incorporate a new library.

Although it’s known when exactly work will begin, it will start early this year and the renovated building will be eventually capable of accommodating the market in a larger space.

