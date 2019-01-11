Nugent's deli closes in Naas

Another food retailer has closed in Naas.

Nugent’s, located at the town end of Sallins Road, opened a year ago as a delicatessen serving quality food to eat-in or take away.

There are a number of restaurants and coffee shops located in that part of the town.

The popular Jolly restaurant at North Main Street closed just before Christmas and less than six months ago the Candied Walnut at Fairgreen closed its doors.