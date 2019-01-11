It will be dry today in Co. Kildare with fog later

Largely dry but rather cloudy today with just a few scattered patches of mist and drizzle, says Met Eireann. A few brighter intervals will also occur. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees. Light west to southwest breezes will freshen in the west and northwest later.

Dry in most places at first tonight with patchy mist and fog. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will push into the west and northwest before midnight, preceded by freshening west to southwest winds. The damp and breezy conditions will extend southeastwards over the rest of the country overnight, but the rain and drizzle will become lighter and patchier as it does so. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.