Revealed: The number of Kildare dads who took paternity leave last year

Some 1,240 new dads from Kildare took paternity leave during 2018, new figures have revealed.

The current rate of Paternity Benefit is €240 per week. This will increase to €245 per week from March 25.

According to the figures, 95 fathers took the leave last January, 104 in February, 88 in March, 92 in April, 138 in May, 78 in June, 98 in July, 127 in August, 77 in September, 110 in October, 137 in November and 96 in December.

Fine Gael TD for Kildare South Martin Heydon said he was delighted with the scheme. “Uptake for paternity benefit has been steady throughout the year and I hope to see the trend continue in 2019,” he said.

Men who want to take up the benefit need a Public Service Card, and, if they are an employee, must give four weeks notice at work to be granted leave.

The fortnight’s Paternity Leave can be taken at any time within the first 26 weeks of the child’s life, or following adoption.

For more information, visit at www.welfare.ie/paternitybenefit.