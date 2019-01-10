Catalytic converter stolen from car in Naas

The catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in Naas.

It took place at a car park, near the town on Newbridge Road between 8am and 2.30pm on January 8.

The female driver returned to the vehicle and heard a loud noise after she started the engine. The theft came to light after she brought the car, a 2004 Honda Civic, to a mechanic for inspection.

Catalytic converters are sometimes stolen because they contain precious metals like platinum.

Naas gardai (phone 884300) are investigating.