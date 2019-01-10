Kildare man charged with rape of neighbour while she slept

A man has appeared at Naas District Court in connection with the alleged rape of a woman in her sleep.

Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob told Judge Desmond Zaidan that the State will be alleging that the man went into a neighbour’s house and had sexual intercourse with the woman without her consent. She was asleep at the time.

The court was told that there was no issue from either the defence or prosecution about the defendant’s fitness to stand trial.

The offence is alleged to have taken place in March 2017 in County Kildare.

The man has been granted bail, with conditions including not contacting the injured party.

The case is being sent forward to the Central Criminal Court, but no commencement date for the trial was given at this morning's sitting (Thursday, January 10) of Naas District Court.

Reporting restrictions have been put on the case due to the nature of the allegations.