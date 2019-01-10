Gardai investigating three burglaries in Newbridge estates
Appeal for information
File Photo
Gardaí are appealing for information on burglaries that took place in two Newbridge estates.
Two houses in the Moorefield Drive area were burgled, and a house in the Rosconnell Avenue Area was also targeted.
The incidents happened on Monday, January 7, and all took place between 6-7pm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge gardaí on 045 431 212.
