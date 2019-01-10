Rain in County Kildare will clear

It will be overcast for a time yet with some further drizzle, mist and fog, becoming mainly confined to southern parts by this afternoon. Some sunny spells developing across the north and west at that stage, but many areas remaining rather dull. Relatively mild however with light breezes; highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees Celsius.

Whilst most areas will stay dry tonight according to Met Eireann a few patches of drizzle and fog will occur too. Some frost locally under clearer breaks. Lowest temperatures 0 to 6 degrees Celsius, coldest across the north and east.