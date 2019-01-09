Homeless drug addict who stole purse at Kildare card club jailed for six months

A 47 year old man who took a purse from a Kildare card club has been jailed for six months.

At Naas District Court on January 7, counsel for Adrian Power, of no fixed address, told Judge Desmond Zaidan that her client wanted to remain in jail to complete an addiction treatment programme.

Mr Power pleaded guilty to the theft of a purse valued at €10, containing ID, debit cards and €100 in cash, from the Loft Card Club at Main Street, Naas, on June 23 2017.

Garda Sgt Jim Kelly, prosecuting, said Mr Power entered the cafe area of the club and took the purse.

On hearing the facts, Judge Desmond Zaidan asked; “Were they making coffee and gambling?”

Sgt Kelly said none of the property was recovered.

Mr Power is currently serving a six month sentence for the possession of knives, which was imposed on July 13 2018.

He had 62 previous convictions, including 20 for theft and fraud. The convictions go back to 1988.

He received a 12 month sentence for burglary in 2012 and had no convictions for burglary since.

Aisling Murphy BL, representing Mr Power, said her client has been a chronic drug addict and he told her that going into custody is a big help to him so that he can detox. She said it would take around three months in jail to detox.

Judge Zaidan asked if he could not detox outside of prison.

Ms Murphy said Mr Power was hoping to get onto a methadone programme.

He was previously in homeless accommodation and living on €196 per week.

He has two children and one was in care.

She said he could not see one child due to his addiction.

The Court heard there was no violence involved in the purse theft.

Judge Zaidan asked Mr Power: “Will you turn your life around.”

Mr Power replied: “Please God I will.”

The judge opted to jail Mr Power for six months. But Judge Zaidan said that if there was no structure available for Mr Power when he was released and he had no job he would be back homeless.