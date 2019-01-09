Parking company "influencing" council over Naas double yellow lines

Parking management company Apcoa is influencing Kildare County Council to put down double yellow lines in residential areas of Naas.

That’s the claim of independent councillor Seamie Moore.

He told a Naas Municipal District meeting that Apcoa had encouraged KCC to impose the lines at Lakelands and Millbrook, near the 1,000 student Naas CBS.

Cllr Moore said that Apcoa should not be allowed to do this.

“Why send Apcoa people into these areas now ? This wasn’t a problem for Kildare County Council up to now,” Cllr Moore said.

“We run the show, not Apcoa. We can tell them to issue tickets or fines in one place and not another. We tell them what to do,” said Cllr. Scully.

Apcoa did not respond to a request from the Leader for a comment.

SEE ALSO Naas foodstore served with prohibition order by Food Safety Authority

SEE ALSO Newbridge's Brú House pub has closed its doors