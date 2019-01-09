Naas foodstore served with prohibition order by Food Safety Authority

A Naas foodstore has been served with a prohibition order by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

The order was served on the U Polaka store at the Friary Business Park (Unit 16-17) in mid-December.

It led to the immediate withdrawal of various brands and weights of corned beef, sausage, bacon, ham and chicken liver pate.

A Health Service Executive official made the order having formed the opinion that the activities of storage or selling of food involve or, are likely to involve, a serious risk to public health.

The HSE claims that some foodstuffs likely to support the reproduction of pathogenic micro-organisms or the formation of toxins were not kept at suitable temperatures.