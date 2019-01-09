No rain today for County Kildare

Met Eireann says it will be mostly cloudy today but with some sunny spells in the east, especially this morning. There will be scattered patches of rain, drizzle and mist but overall rainfall amounts will be small and many areas will hold dry. Top temperatures will range 6 to 10 degrees in light, variable breezes with fog on some hills.

Mist and fog will develop widely tonight with further scattered patches of light rain. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light, variable breezes.