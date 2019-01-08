Derelict Naas Shopping Centre to go for sale in March

The long awaited placing of the derelict Naas Shopping Centre for sale will take place early this year, probably in March.

The centre was originally due to open just over nine years ago but it never happened partly because of the economic collapse affecting developers and retailers and partly because of the failure to find an alternative to Dunnes Stores as an anchor tenant.

Talks have been taking place for some time between the interested parties - the National Asset Management Agency, the receiver Duff and Phelps and Kildare County Council.

However none of these has released any information about the future of the centre in recent times.

There has been speculation that KCC might be interested in the centre, primarily to provide more parking spaces in the centre of Naas. The centre can accommodate about 700 cars.

There have also been rumours that the building might be sold to be used for education purposes and that Maynooth University would be interested in opening an outreach education centre there.

But the Leader understands that the building will be placed up for sale with NAMA inviting bids.

Kildare County Council is owed a considerable sum as a result of the development, perhaps €3m., principally through the loss of the town centre car park on which the shopping centre was built - as well as considerable development levies associated with a major project of this kind.

It is believed that negotiations have been taking place between the receiver and Kildare County Council about the possible handing over of houses at Cill Corbain to meet some or all of the debt outstanding to KCC.

Many of the houses there - bought by the NSC developer with the intention of building a cinema - have been rented to members of the Bangli Deshi community.

However some are currently vacant.

