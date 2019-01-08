Caragh playground plans are unveiled

Plans have been unveiled by Kildare County Council for a brand-new playground to be built in Caragh. The project is the fourth playground in as many years to be announced in the greater Naas area, the others being Sallins, Eadestown and Kill

The playground will boast a range of equipment suitable for a wide range of ages and abilities including swings, slides, rockers, multiplay and inclusive units, an adventure trail, seating and landscaping features.

Local councillor Rob Power, who is from Caragh has welcomed the plans.

“This is very exciting for the village and has been a long time coming. In fact, we’re conscious that many children will no longer make use of the facilities designed for smaller kids so this design will incorporate a basketball half-court / kickabout area, pump track for bikes for the older kids. Alongside the additional planting proposed, this plan will really bring life to the parish field,” he said.

He added: “I grew up in Caragh and would have loved to have a facility like this. Now I look forward to bringing my own two kids to enjoy it once complete.”

He thanked the parish and the parish field committee for making the land available. A similar arrangement was arrived in Sallins where parish land was provided for the playground.

The site is known as Fr. Kinsella Park and can be easily accessed from the school backgate or Church View estate.

Plans for the proposed development are be available for inspection from today until February 8 2019 at the Applegreen store in Caragh. Members of the public are invited to make submissions and observations on the plan can be made to KCC by email to parks@kildarecoco.ie before 4 pm on Friday February 22.