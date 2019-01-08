Overcrowding gets worse at Naas Hospital

Overcrowding has continued to worsen at Naas Hospital.

There are 22 patients without a bed today, which is six more than yesterday, according to nurses working there.

On Friday a relatively small number (three) were without a bed having been admitted through Naas Hospital’s accident and emergency ward.

There are 9 people on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and 13 at Tullamore Hospital.

