Sligo woman is crowned most stylish at Naas Racecourse

Style stakes were high at Naas Racecourse over the weekend.

Fashionista’s flocked to the Lawlor’s of Naas Grade 1 Novice Hurdle and Winter Ladies Day last Sunday, January 6.

Suzanne Gallagher from Sligo was declared the winner of the fashion competition.

She won a luxurious VIP stay at Lawlor’s of Naas Town Centre Hotel, €1,500 worth of hairdressing and accessories from Alan Keville for Hair, and a €1,500 voucher from Residence Day Spa in Naas.

The stunning winner wore a camel coat with dramatic faux fur cuffs on carpet sleeves, paired with an ivory skirt dress.

Her eye-catching hat was designed by Irish milliner Martha Lynn, and Suzanne complimented her outfit with vintage ivory gloves, an ivory clutch bag from Accessorize in Sligo, while her camel court shoes were purchased from Strollers in Sligo.

Former Miss World Rosanna Davison was judge on the day.

