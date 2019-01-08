Dry and bright in Co. Kildare with frost tonight

Met Eireann says today will be a mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud and some sunny breaks. Patchy mist and drizzle are likely along the west coast. Cooler than recent days with highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees generally, and reaching 10 or 11 degrees in the southwest with light northwest breezes.

Tonight will be cold and mainly dry with clear spells over the eastern half of the country and some frost as temperatures fall to between 1 and 3 degrees. Cloudier further west with drizzle moving in from the west overnight. Lowest temperatures here of 4 to 7 degrees.