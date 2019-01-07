Tributes to late District Judge William Hamill at Kildare Court
Fearless and conscientious and humane is how judge was described
The late Judge William Hamill
Tributes were paid to retired District Judge, William Hamill at Naas District Court today, January 7.
He judge passed away following a short illness on January 5.
Before today's sitting began, tributes were paid by members of the legal profession and there was a minutes silence in the Courtroom in his memory.
At the outset, solicitor, Conal Boyce, said Judge Hamill had been a judge for over a quarter of a century and was well known to us all.
He was a judge who gave a very fair hearing. “Everyone got a fair shout," said Mr Boyce.
Geraldine Gilleece, State Solicitor, said Judge Hamill was a fine gentleman, a tough and fair judge and a most pleasant person.
Garda Sgt Jim Kelly said he had taught the Gardai a lot about bench warrants and was very helpful to them, particularly young Gardai.
Judge Desmond Zaidan said his colleague's passing had shook him personally. Judge Hamill became a judge in 1986. “He was a great judge, fearless and conscientious and humane,” said Judge Zaidan.
Dermot McCormack extended sympathy on behalf of Court staff.
Judge Hamill’s funeral takes place tomorrow, January 8.
