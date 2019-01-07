Naas gardai make two arrests for public order offences

Two men were arrested in the Naas area for breaching the public order act between Christmas and new year.

Gardai made two arrests in Naas between Christmas and new year.

A 21 year old from Dunlavin was detained on December 31 in the town centre for behaving aggressively at 10pm.

On December 31 a, eastern European native was detained in Sallins at 3.18am on December 26.

