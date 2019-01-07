Overcrowding worsens at Naas Hospital today

Paul O'Meara

Paul O'Meara

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Naas General Hospital

Overcrowding has worsened at Naas Hospital today where 16 patients were admitted without a bed being immediately available.

On Friday there are three patients waiting for a bed.

The worst hit hospital in the country is University Hospital Limerick where 44 people have no bed this morning.

There are 15 people without a bed at Portlaoise Hospital and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 10.

 

 