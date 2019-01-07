Overcrowding worsens at Naas Hospital today
Health
Naas General Hospital
Overcrowding has worsened at Naas Hospital today where 16 patients were admitted without a bed being immediately available.
On Friday there are three patients waiting for a bed.
The worst hit hospital in the country is University Hospital Limerick where 44 people have no bed this morning.
There are 15 people without a bed at Portlaoise Hospital and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 10.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on