Windy and Wet in County Kildare today

It will be mainly cloudy and windy this morning with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Clearer conditions will gradually develop during the afternoon and evening as the rain and drizzle becomes confined to the south of the country. Highs today of 9 to 11 degrees in gusty southwes winds.

Met Eireann says there will be the odd spot of light rain or drizzle tonight but otherwise the night mainly dry with occasional clear periods. Lows of 2 to 4 degrees with frost locally. Light to moderate westerly breezes.