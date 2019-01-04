Leinster Aqueduct road reopens with restrictions

The canalside road route between Osberstown and Digby Bridge has been reopened to traffic - but some restrictions apply.

Work to reinforce a wall at the Leinster Aqueduct, undertaken by Kildare County Council, has concluded. Waterways Ireland, which controls the canal network, was also involved in the project.

The aqueduct carries the Grand Canal over the River Liffey and was constructed in 1784 as part of the works to extend the Grand Canal to Robertstown.

The bridge was hit twice by vehicles during 2018 and for a time through traffic had to be stopped and diverted because of the accidents.

It is understood that the initial damage was caused by a passing truck and a tractor and trailer was involved in the second collision.

The second accident occurred in April soon after the route reopened following the initial repair work.

It prompted calls from some politicians for vehicles other than cars to be banned from using the route, which lies between Digby Bridge and Osberstown.

There is a three and half tonne weight limit on the road to prevent heavy vehicles using the route and there is also a 2.3 metre width restriction because KCC is keen to dissuade inappropriate vehicles using the road.

Other measures included in an effort to prevent future accidents included high visibility bollards and signs.

Kildare County Council engineer David Reel told a recent Naas Municipal District meeting that he hoped people would use the route properly and information about the restrictions has been provided at either end of the route.

He has also pointed out that there are alternative routes available for large vehicles.Sallins councillor Carmel Kelly has called for a review of the 80 kph speed limit which is in force along the route.

