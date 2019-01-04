Kilcullen seeks support for French twinning relationship

Kilcullen has plans to twin with San Contest, a town in northern France.

Community activists Nessa Dunlea and Noel Clare told a Naas Municipal District meeting that there is support within the town for the twinning arrangement and they believe it would benefit Kilcullen.

They were part of a group who have already travelled to the Normandy town — at their own expense.

The Kilcullen twinning committee has five members.

The initial suggestion for a twinning arrangement between the two places came from France.

And San Contest is a one hour road journey after taking the ferry, or a two and half hour road trip from Beauvais airport.

San Contest (pronounced San Kontay) has a population of 2,500, much less than Kilcullen’s and there are strong equine links.

The Aga Khan has bloodstock interests in both towns and the French town has an equine veterinary centre, which is quite similar to the centre at Johnstown, Naas.

Also in common with the Kilcullen area is the fact there is a strong music tradition, notably a pipe band, said Mr. Clare, who told councillors that the main impetus for the relationship came from the equine centre.

“We want it formalised through Kildare County Council and San Contest want to some here for St. Patrick’s Day,” said Mr. Clare.

He added official recognition of the twinning arrangement would be excellent project as part of Kilcullen 700.

This is the name given to the events planned to mark the 700th anniversary of the building of the first bridge over the River Liffey in Kilcullen in 1319 — and for which a list of activities and commemorative events are being planned.

Artist Noel Scullion has a created a sculpture depicting the river.

The committee is seeking support and guidance from the council.

And it has expressed gratitude for the €4,000 already received.

“Building a bridge to France is a wonderful way to commemorate the 700th anniversary of the bridge in Kilcullen,” said Cllr. Rob Power.

Both Kildare County Council and the councilors are supportive of the plan.