Monasterevin school takes part in Brussels EU Parliament visit

St Paul’s secondary school in Monasterevin took part in a visit to the European Parliament in Brussels recently, where representatives were welcomed by Mairead McGuinness, MEP.

Participating in the Graduate.ie schools competition, an online competition to win a trip to the European Parliament to participate in Euroscola, the students aged between 16 to 18 from across the EU have the chance to become an MEP for a day.

They debate, negotiate, amend, vote and adopt resolutions on real European issues. They visited the Parliament in Brussels before travelling to Strasbourg.

MEP McGuinness explained the functioning of the EU institutions to the students, Ireland's role in the EU and current issues.