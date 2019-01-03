Property worth €6,400 robbed from Naas home

Some €6,400 worth of goods were stolen during a house burglary in Naas.

The haul included a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes worth €400 and a ring valued at €3,500. Also stolen was a Louis Vuitton handbag.

The items were stolen from a house in Oakfield Heights, some time between 2pm on December 28 and 4pm on December 29.

Entry to the residence was gained through the rear door. The house was ransacked during the incident.

