Some X-ray services at Naas Hospital halted due to "staff shortages"

The suspension of some x ray services at Naas Hospital has been criticised.

Fianna Fail TD Frank O’Rourke has called for the immediate restoration of the Dexa services in Naas General Hospital.

He was commenting following a letter which was sent to his party colleague, Stephen Donnelly TD, confirmed that 'Dexa service to General Practitioners is suspended due to a national shortage of Radiographers'.

He said he first raised this matter with FF’s Spokesperson on Health after many constituents and local GPs came to him with concerns about obtaining Dexa scans.

“These scans are vital for measuring bone density and diagnosing bone diseases such as osteoporosis.”

He also said he understands that the hospital is endeavouring to recruit staff to tackle the problem.