Kildare baby welcomed on New Year’s Day at Portlaoise hospital

A baby from Co. Kildare was one of the first to be welcomed at Portlaoise hospital on New Year’s Day, Tuesday January 1.

Baby Thomas Dunleavy was born at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise at 1:06am weighing 8lb 5oz.

Parents Sean and Helen Dunleavy from Naas are over the moon with their new arrival.

