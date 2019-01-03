A cloudy but dry day is expected for Co. Kildare

It will be cloudy in most areas today but predominantly dry with just a few patches of mist or drizzle, mainly on hills and in southern coastal districts. Cloud may break locally to give a few bright or short sunny spells in the afternoon. Met Eireann says the top temperatures will range from 6 degrees in the north to 10 degrees in the southwest. Winds will remain light southeasterly, but will freshen a little near Atlantic coasts.

Little change tonight, mainly cloudy early on with some mist and drizzle in southern areas and on hills. Clear spells will develop during the night, especially across central and northern counties allowing some frost to form and with localised fog patches also. Lowest temperatures will range zero to plus 3 degrees generally, but a few degrees milder along the south coast.