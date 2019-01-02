Thieves rob money from Naas charity shop

Heartless thieves robbed cash from a charity shop in Naas.

The incident took place at the Jack & Jill shop at South Main Street on December 22.

A male and female entered the premises shortly after 4.30pm and while the male distracted a staff member, the female reached over the counter and grabbed the cash.

She then handed the money to her accomplice.

The pair made off with €150.

The Jack & Jill Children's Foundation provides funding to the families of children up to the age of five who suffer severe intellectual and physical developmental delay, enabling them to purchase home respite care.

Gardai at Naas (phone 884300) are investigating.