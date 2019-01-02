KILDARE HOUSING: Contract signed for 18 new residential units in Rathangan

Kildare County Council has signed the contract with K & J Townmore Construction Ltd. of Clonminch House, Tullamore for the construction of 18 residential units at Beechgrove in Rathangan.

K & J Townmore Construction Ltd is a long established and highly regarded construction firm who has delivered high quality projects in Ireland and the UK.

The development will comprise of four one-bed single storey semi-detached units; four two-bed two storey semi-detached units; two three-bed single storey semi-detached units; six three-bed two storey semi-detached units; and two four-bed two storey semi-detached units.

Work is due to commence on site this month with an expected completion date for the project in February 2020.

The scheme is funded by the Government under the “Rebuilding Ireland — Action Plan for Housing and Homelessness’’.

Mayor of Kildare, Cllr Sean Power welcomed another signing for the construction of council houses in the Kildare Newbridge Municipal District and looked forward to the delivery of more housing schemes throughout the county over the council’s construction programme.

Denis Lahart, Construction Director of K & J Townmore Construction Ltd welcomed the opportunity to work with the Council. K & J Townmore Construction Ltd is looking forward to a successful contract and hopes to undertake further work in Kildare in the future.

Chief Executive of Kildare County Council, Peter Carey observed that the council was “undertaking an extensive construction programme over the coming years and expected that the programme would deliver long awaited social housing for those in most need in the county.”