Overcrowding eases and visitor restrictions lifted at Naas Hospital

Pressure on patients and staff has eased somewhat today at Naas Hospital.

There are five patients on trolleys there today - which is comparatively low. Visitor restrictions were lifted at the hospital yesterday.

This followed restricted access to some wards at the facility after a number of patients exhibited Norovirus like symptoms.

These measures applied to the Curragh and Allen wards.

Hospital management said its primary concern is the safety and welfare of the patients and the reduction in the spread of Norovirus within the hospital.

Norovirus infection can cause the sudden onset of severe vomiting and diarrhoea. The virus is highly contagious and commonly spread through food or water that is contaminated during preparation or contaminated surfaces. You can also be infected through close contact with an infected person. Diarrhoea, abdominal pain and vomiting typically begin 12 to 48 hours after exposure.

Norovirus symptoms last one to three days, and most people recover completely without treatment. However, for some people — especially infants, older adults and people with underlying disease — vomiting and diarrhoea can be severely dehydrating and require medical attention.

Visitors are asked to contact the hospital if further information is required.

