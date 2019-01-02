Arrested for drunkenness in Naas
Detained
Naas Garda Station
Naas gardai made a number of arrests for alleged public order offences in the town over Christmas.
A 27 year old man was arrested for drunkenness at Kilcullen Road on December 23 at 7.10pm.
The day before a twenty year old male was arrested for being intoxicated at Poplar Square at 2.35 am.
Also on December 22 a male (26) was arrested at 2.50am in the town for being intoxicated.
SEE ALSO Contractor to be sought to convert former dump into a park near Naas
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on