Arrested for drunkenness in Naas

Naas gardai made a number of arrests for alleged public order offences in the town over Christmas.

A 27 year old man was arrested for drunkenness at Kilcullen Road on December 23 at 7.10pm.

The day before a twenty year old male was arrested for being intoxicated at Poplar Square at 2.35 am.

Also on December 22 a male (26) was arrested at 2.50am in the town for being intoxicated.

SEE ALSO Contractor to be sought to convert former dump into a park near Naas