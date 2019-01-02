Kildare gardai say driver who was over the limit 'lucky to survive' crash before Christmas

Kildare Garda Division shared a picture of a car involved in a crash before Christmas, saying the driver was ‘lucky to survive’.

The incident happened on the R448 (the old N9) near Ballymount.

“They (driver) tested over the limit for alcohol later in hospital and will be facing the courts in the New Year”, said gardaí.

