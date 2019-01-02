Kildare County Council hopes to take Newbridge estate in charge in 2019

Kildare County Council said it is “hoping to progress” the taking in charge of a Newbridge estate in 2019.

At the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting on December 19, Cllr Mark Stafford asked the Council for an update on the taking in charge of Beechmount, Newbridge.

In reponse, Kildare County Council said; “Development control is hoping to progress taking in charge of this estate in 2019.

“The section carried out works to address flooding issues previously on this estate, and will be liasing with Irish Water to determine any additional works that may be required.”

Kildare County Council also gave an update on the taking in charge of Kilbelin Abbey estate in Newbridge.

“The developer has carried out work to the public lights and will begin remedial work to the pumping station in Spring 2019.”

Meanwhile, ongoing flood issues at Belmont Green in Newbridge are to be alleviated.

Kildare County Council issued an update on the progress report at the Kildare-Newbridge MD meeting in December.

“Belmont Green is connected to Walshestown Park which is the source of the flooding. Development Control are in the process of tendering out works to alleviate the problem,” it said.

Cllr Mark Lynch tabled a motion asking that a full road safety design plan be costed and created for the Oaks and Elms in Newbridge to include ramps, to ensure safe school drop off and access for children and residents.

In response, Kildare County Council said; “Resources are currently assigned to projects within the Department that have funding identified. A road safety plan and associated costing will not be progressed at this time.”

The same response was issued to a question relating to a design plan for Milltown, Newbridge. Cllr Lynch had asked for the installation of a raised ramp platform and mini roundabout at the T-junction in the centre of the village, as well as a slow down sign at the entrance to Milltown.

