Kildare weather: a dry and bright start to New Year's Day
Today, January 1, will be mostly dry and pleasant with isolated spots of drizzle, making for a bright start to 2019.
The highest temperatures will be 9 to 11 degrees.
It will also be dry and calm tonight, but slightly colder with temperatures of one to four degrees.
Similar weather will continue tomorrow, and it will be mainly dry and settled for the rest of the week.
