LATEST: Visitors to Naas Hospital told to make contact before arrival because of restrictions

Strict visitor restrictions have been put in place with immediate effect at Naas General Hospital due to a number of patients exhibiting Norovirus like symptoms. The hospital says its primary concern is the safety and welfare of patients and the reduction in the spread of Norovirus within the hospital. Therefore restrictoins apply to vistors to the ards Allen, Curragh, Moate and Liffey wards. As this is an active situation, this may change. Patients should contact the hospital before visiting to get up to date information on the restrictions.

Alice Kinsella, General Manager, Naas General Hospital noted, “The hospital are acutely aware that a visiting ban can be difficult for our patients and their families, especially at this time of year. It is something that we have to do to protect patients from the risk of acquiring Norovirus. We are sorry if this causes any inconvenience to patients and relatives. Proper hand washing is one of the most important ways to prevent spread of Norovirus. Hand washing is especially important before eating, before preparing food and after using the toilet.” See www.hse.ie/handhygiene for helpful videos and information about good hand hygiene.