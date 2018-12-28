Talented Naas student to release second single

A talented Naas student is to release her second single next week.

Amy Barrett, a 6th year student in St. Mary’s College, will release ‘Heartbreak’ on Friday, January 4.

“I released my first single ‘Emilio’ back in April and I didn’t know what to expect”, said Amy.

“Thankfully the reaction was very positive and it went as high as number two in the Irish iTunes Singer/Songwriter Chart.”

The second single ‘Heartbreak’ was recorded by Mark ‘Cappy’ Caplice and mixed by Cian Sweeney (1000 Beasts).

“‘Heartbreak’ is a song inspired by all the teenage drama many girls go through. You see it all the time, from social media to TV. I played it at a recent gig and it went down very well.

“Releasing a song early in 2019 is a good start to the New Year and will help with my New Year’s Resolution to write a lot more songs!”, Amy concluded.

‘Heartbreak’ will be released on iTunes, Spotify and other digital stores on Friday, January 4.

LISTEN TO PREVIEW HERE.

SEE ALSO: Two Kildare women to appear on first Winning Streak of the New Year