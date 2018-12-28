Kildare County Council cold weather winter beds initiative in place until March

Kildare County Council says the cold weather initiative will remain in place for until March 2019.

According to the Council, this initiative is in place regardless of the temperature.

“To date all rough sleepers who have contacted the help line has been accommodated.

"In addition to this, Kildare County Council has secured 14 bed spaces for males in Kerdiffstown House a facility, being operated by the Peter McVerry Trust on behalf of Kildare County Council and Dublin Regional Homeless Executive.”

These additional bed spaces came into operation on December 18 2018.